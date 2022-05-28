A man with possible spinal injuries has been airlifted to hospital from the Blue Lagoon at Abereiddy.
Coastguard rescue teams from Fishguard and St Davids were paged at 11.27am today to go to the aid of the injured man.
He was taken out of the water on a paddleboard before being carefujlly transferred to a stretcher and given pain relief by coastguards and paramedics from the coastguard rescue helicopter which had been called to the scene.
The man was then carried to the helicopter and taken aboard to be flown to hospital in Bangor.
