HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

Monty - 10 month old, male, Doberman. Monty was adopted from us at 12 weeks old and found a lovely home, unfortunately he did start to display some fear based behaviour issues and his adopters made the difficult decision to return him. He will need a home with an experienced owner, who has prior breed experience and will have the knowledge and ability to help him make progress. He can be an only dog or live with dogs of a similar size or larger than him. He enjoys a gentle fuss and is so far doing really well with us.

Tara - one year old, female, Golden Retriever. Tara is a beautiful girl who has come to us from a breeder. She is looking for a very special home as she is partially sighted. She is a calm and loving girl who will bury her head under your arm and ask for a fuss. She will need another dog in her new home to be her friend and who she can follow.

Timmy - seven years old, male, Toy Poodle. Timmy is a wonderful boy who has come to us from a breeder. Timmy is looking for a very special home as he is sadly blind. Despite this he is full of confidence and has the most wonderful personality. He will need another kind dog in his new home who can act as his eyes and help him to settle in and adjust.

Poppy - one year old, female, Hound cross Labrador - in foster in Lampeter. Poppy is a wonderful girl who is a busy, bouncy, bundle of fun! She is looking for an active home with someone who has plenty of time to spend with her. Poppy could be homed as an only dog or with other dogs and could live with older, dog savvy children.

Daisy - five years old, female, Bulldog. Daisy is a lovely girl who has come to us from a breeder. She has arrived with sore skin which is currently being treated. Daisy is a happy girl who can already walk on a lead and delights in being loved and fussed by you. She would love to have another dog in her new home but could also be homed as an only dog. She could live with older, dog savvy children and is going to love being someone's special girl.