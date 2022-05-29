Policer arrested a man in south Pembrokeshire yesterday evening, Saturday May 28, for providing a positive roadside drug wipe.
Pembrokeshire Roads Polciing Unit said that the driver has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood sample.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here