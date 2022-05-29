A quirky takeaway with top ratings on TripAdvisor is reluctantly leaving its Pembrokeshire beach location.
For the past four years, Cŵlbox – housed in a converted horsebox - has been delighting customers in Saundersfoot where it parked up alongside the slipway at the main entrance to the beach.
Famed for its seafood – including bang bang prawns, crispy squid and local lobster – as well as dirty fries and good coffee, Cŵlbox is currently ranked second of 24 Saundersfoot eating estasblishments on TripAdvisor, with a five star rating.
But Cŵlbox has now said farewell to the 'beautiful beach that gave so much to us.’
A Facebook post on the Cŵlbox page earlier this week stated:
"It is with a heavy heart that we’ve decided that we cannot continue at Saundersfoot Beach.
"Unfortunately, the beach power supply is no longer available to us and we’re not prepared to use a generator when it would have such a detrimental impact on the environment and on that beautiful beach that gave so much to us.
"So for now, Cŵlbox is closed but we will update you when we’ve found a new home.
In the meantime, you can find us @thebigretreatfestival in Lawrenny from June 3.
"Saundersfoot Beach was a wonderful place to start our new little business & we’re so grateful to you for all of your support over the last four years. Diolch o galon i chi gyd a chariad mawr."
Dozens of Cŵlbox friends and fans have reponded to the news with praise for the eaterie's offerings and encouragement for a new location to be found.
"Epic little foodie on the beach, will be missed," said one supporter.
Another posted: "Nooooooo! no more fish finger sandwiches. It's what beach days were for. You will be missed."
While others wrote: "Gutted. I’ll miss the halloumi and dirty fries."
"No more bang bang prawns - that's my summer ruined! Hope you guys find another lovely spot to set-up."
