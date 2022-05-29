Joy and laughter returned to the 13th century church at Mwnt yesterday afternoon, Saturday May 28, when the vicar, Rev Canon John Bennett, conducted the first sacred event since the building was vandalised last year.

Guests arrived in radiant sunshine and the sound of harp music - which could be heard on the beach - to celebrate the wedding of local optician Anthea Goddard and Andrew Billing.

And this meant that Eglwys y Grog was once again in the forefront of Wales’s iconic sacred buildings.

Mwnt Church on Saturday

“It’s a truly special day for everyone,” commented a delighted Rev Bennett following the marriage ceremony.

“I know just how much Eglwys y Grog means to so many people, not just those who use it as a place of worship but the entire community who love and respect everything that the church represents.”

READ MORE:

The church was vandalised on December 2, 2021, and yet again on December 20, and the damage subjected to both the interior and exterior was considerable. The leaded windows were smashed, the entrance was damaged and the concrete pillar containing the collection box was torn down.

The cost of repairing the damage was considerable, yet locals quickly set up a GoFund page and within a very short time over £30,000 had been raised.

The interior after the attack

Repairs to the windows were completed just in time to enable Mr and Mrs Billing’s wedding to take place on Saturday.

MORE NEWS:

Although a considerable amount of re-decorating work still needs to be caried out to the church’s interior, But Rev Bennett is confident that the ever-popular weekly services will resume over the summer months.

“Eglwys y Grog is most certainly back in action and I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has helped, in so many different ways, to make today happen,” he said.

But the happiest person on Saturday’s celebration was undoubtedly the bride.

“We feel so very privileged to have been able to have had our service at the church after everything that’s taken place over these last few months,” commented Anthea Billing. “Andrew and I adore Mwnt so much, so naturally we’ve been following the restoration work very closely.

“I can’t tell you how much today has meant to us - absolutely everything was just perfect.”