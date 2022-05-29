THIS year’s cricket season is turning into something of a trip down the rabbit hole after another astounding result was seen at the weekend with top side Neyland losing to bottom of division one Haverfordwest.
Haverfordwest beat Neyland by two runs in what will surely go down as one of the shocks of the season and could prove pivotal in ending Neyland’s dominance over Pembrokeshire County Cricket.
Playing at home, Neyland won the toss and put Haverfordwest into bat which allowed Ben Field to make a superb half-century (55).
Field was brilliantly supported by Dai Davies who was two short of his half-century with 48. Chris Phillips scored 24.
Jack John must have felt he done enough for Neyland taking 4 for 12 and leaving Haverfordwest on a very gettable score of 158 all out, but when Neyland came to the stumps their batting order collapsed with only Andrew Miller (45), and Paul Murray (30) making notable contributions.
It was Haverfordwest’s bowling attack which stole the show, Ashley James (3 for 39) and Will Phillips (3 for 24) taking a hattrick of wickets each.
The surprise defeat still leaves Neyland top of the pile in division one but with Cresselly, Carew and Lawrenny all in the hunt.
All photos supplied by Susan Mckehon (SusanMPhotography)
Division 1
Neyland (156-AO) lost to Haverfordwest (158-AO) by 2 runs
Neyland; Andrew Miller 45, Paul Murray 30, Jack John 4-12
Haverfordwest; Ben Field 55, Dai Davies 48no, Chris Phillips 24, Ashley James 3-39, Will Phillips 3-24
Narberth (205-3) beat Carew (202-9) by 7 wkts
Narberth; Richie Adams 76, Loui Davies 61, Kyle Quartermaine 27, Jordan Howell 18no, Davy Johns 2-38, Ben Hughes 2-34
Carew; Tim Hicks 65, Simon Wood 37, James Hinchcliffe 25no, George Waters 1-48, Sion Jenkins 1-45
St Ishmaels (134-AO) lost to Cresselly (137-0) by 10 wkts
St Ishmaels; Jonathan Pawlett 43, Karl Rhead 21
Cresselly; Phil Williams 66no, Matthew Morgan 60no, Dan James 4-17, Tom Arthur 4-22
Pembroke Dock (143-AO) lost to Lawrenny (144-2) by 8 wkts
Pembroke Dock; Rhys Daley 54, Tom Grimwood 27, Anton John 20, Iwan McDonald 2-19
Lawrenny; Troy Perslowe 81, Finley Lewis 40no, Kyle Marsh 16no, Steve Lewis 3-24, Jamie Lewis 4-19, Rob Wiliams 3-21
Saundersfoot (135-AO) lost to Llangwm (232-5) by 97 runs
Saundersfoot; Jack Franklin 2-37, Simon Stanford 52
Llangwm; Noah Davies 104, Joe Phillipss 6-18
Division 2
Burton 205-7 beat Herbrandston 131-AO by 74 runs
Whitland 171-8 beat Hook 121-AO by 50 runs
Carew II 256-8 lost to Johnston 284-4 by 28 runs
Llanrhian 186-9 lost to Lamphey 187-2 by 8 wkts
Llechryd 121-2 beat Pembroke 120-AO by 8 wkts
Division 3
Hook II 239-3 beat Laugharne 236-5 by 7 wkts
Stackpole 223-7 beat Llanrhian II 92-AO by 131 runs
Kilgetty 308-4 beat Narberth II 151-8 by 157 runs
Haverfordwest II 104-4 beat Neyland II 101-AO by 6 wkts
Cresselly II 159-AO lost to St Ishmaels II 170-AO by 11 runs
Division 4
Herbrandston II 93-AO lost to Burton II 267-5 by 174 runs
Haverfordwest III 182-6 beat Carew III 120-AO by 62 runs
Fishguard 110-6 beat Llechryd II 109-AO by 4 wkts
Llangwm II 124-1 beat Saundersfoot II 122-AO by 9 wkts
Lawrenny II 110-4 beat Whitland II 109-AO by 6 wkts
Division 5 North
Crymych 208-4 beat Haverfordwest IV 99-9 by 109 runs
Laugharne II 77-AO lost to Kilgetty II 179-AO by 102 runs
Whitland III 130-AO beat Llechryd III 114-9 by 16 runs
Haverfordwest IV v Laugharne II
Division 5 South
Cresselly III 73-AO lost to Hundleton 297-4 by 224 runs
Neyland III 92-AO lost to Pembroke Dock II 94-1 by 9 wkts
Pembroke II 120-1 beat Stackpole II 119-6 by 9 wkts
