THIS year’s cricket season continues to produce some thrilling matches, with top side Neyland falling just two runs short against Haverfordwest.

The result could prove pivotal in ending Neyland’s dominance over Pembrokeshire County Cricket.

Playing at home, Neyland won the toss and put Haverfordwest into bat, which allowed Ben Field to make a superb half-century (55).

Field was brilliantly supported by Dai Davies who was two short of his half-century with 48. Chris Phillips scored 24.

Jack John took 4 for 12, leaving Haverfordwest on a very gettable score of 158 all out, but when Neyland came to the stumps their batting order collapsed with only Andrew Miller (45), and Paul Murray (30) making notable contributions.

It was Haverfordwest’s bowling attack which stole the show, Ashley James (3 for 39) and Will Phillips (3 for 24) taking three wickets each.

Despite the defeat, Neyland are still top of the pile in division one with Cresselly, Carew and Lawrenny all in the hunt.

Nick Davies loses his wicket to the bowling of Narberth's Davy Johns

All photos supplied by Susan Mckehon (SusanMPhotography)

Division 1

Neyland (156-AO) lost to Haverfordwest (158-AO) by 2 runs

Neyland; Andrew Miller 45, Paul Murray 30, Jack John 4-12

Haverfordwest; Ben Field 55, Dai Davies 48no, Chris Phillips 24, Ashley James 3-39, Will Phillips 3-24

Narberth (205-3) beat Carew (202-9) by 7 wkts

Narberth; Richie Adams 76, Loui Davies 61, Kyle Quartermaine 27, Jordan Howell 18no, Davy Johns 2-38, Ben Hughes 2-34

Carew; Tim Hicks 65, Simon Wood 37, James Hinchcliffe 25no, George Waters 1-48, Sion Jenkins 1-45

St Ishmaels (134-AO) lost to Cresselly (137-0) by 10 wkts

St Ishmaels; Jonathan Pawlett 43, Karl Rhead 21

Cresselly; Phil Williams 66no, Matthew Morgan 60no, Dan James 4-17, Tom Arthur 4-22

Pembroke Dock (143-AO) lost to Lawrenny (144-2) by 8 wkts

Pembroke Dock; Rhys Daley 54, Tom Grimwood 27, Anton John 20, Iwan McDonald 2-19

Lawrenny; Troy Perslowe 81, Finley Lewis 40no, Kyle Marsh 16no, Steve Lewis 3-24, Jamie Lewis 4-19, Rob Wiliams 3-21

Saundersfoot (135-AO) lost to Llangwm (232-5) by 97 runs

Saundersfoot; Jack Franklin 2-37, Simon Stanford 52

Llangwm; Noah Davies 104, Joe Phillipss 6-18

Table after week 6

READ MORE: Neyland inflict more misery on Lawrenny

Richie Adams hits a huge six on his way to topscore with 76 in Narberth's 7 wicket victory over Carew

Division 2

Burton 205-7 beat Herbrandston 131-AO by 74 runs

Whitland 171-8 beat Hook 121-AO by 50 runs

Carew II 256-8 lost to Johnston 284-4 by 28 runs

Llanrhian 186-9 lost to Lamphey 187-2 by 8 wkts

Llechryd 121-2 beat Pembroke 120-AO by 8 wkts

Joe Phillips returned amazing bowling figures of 6 for 18 in LLangwm's victory over Saundersfoot

Division 3

Hook II 239-3 beat Laugharne 236-5 by 7 wkts

Stackpole 223-7 beat Llanrhian II 92-AO by 131 runs

Kilgetty 308-4 beat Narberth II 151-8 by 157 runs

Haverfordwest II 104-4 beat Neyland II 101-AO by 6 wkts

Cresselly II 159-AO lost to St Ishmaels II 170-AO by 11 runs

Noah Davies who topscored with 104 runs for Llangwm in their victory over Saundersfoot

Division 4

Herbrandston II 93-AO lost to Burton II 267-5 by 174 runs

Haverfordwest III 182-6 beat Carew III 120-AO by 62 runs

Fishguard 110-6 beat Llechryd II 109-AO by 4 wkts

Llangwm II 124-1 beat Saundersfoot II 122-AO by 9 wkts

Lawrenny II 110-4 beat Whitland II 109-AO by 6 wkts

Division 5 North

Crymych 208-4 beat Haverfordwest IV 99-9 by 109 runs

Laugharne II 77-AO lost to Kilgetty II 179-AO by 102 runs

Whitland III 130-AO beat Llechryd III 114-9 by 16 runs

Haverfordwest IV v Laugharne II

Division 5 South

Cresselly III 73-AO lost to Hundleton 297-4 by 224 runs

Neyland III 92-AO lost to Pembroke Dock II 94-1 by 9 wkts

Pembroke II 120-1 beat Stackpole II 119-6 by 9 wkts