A Pembrokeshire school had a royal visitor to their Platinum Jubilee party on Friday.

There was great excitement at St Teilo's School, Tenby, as 'the Queen' arrived, escorted by the Royal Guards.

Western Telegraph: A right royal salute for a special visitorA right royal salute for a special visitor

She met the children and local guests before sitting down to an afternoon tea. Her Majesty cut a fantastic celebration cake made by Laura Tomp and even had a go on the bouncy 12ft slide!

Headteacher Angela Nicholls said: "Thanks to Matthew and Elliot Ronowitz for providing the sandwiches, Lynda John for the scones and quiches and for all the parents and friends who helped.

Western Telegraph: The celebration cake even featured a picture of a royal corgi!The celebration cake even featured a picture of a royal corgi!

"A special thanks to Vince and Fiona Malone from Tenby Post Office who gave every child a souvenir Platinum Jubilee 50p."