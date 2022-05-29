A Pembrokeshire school had a royal visitor to their Platinum Jubilee party on Friday.
There was great excitement at St Teilo's School, Tenby, as 'the Queen' arrived, escorted by the Royal Guards.
She met the children and local guests before sitting down to an afternoon tea. Her Majesty cut a fantastic celebration cake made by Laura Tomp and even had a go on the bouncy 12ft slide!
Headteacher Angela Nicholls said: "Thanks to Matthew and Elliot Ronowitz for providing the sandwiches, Lynda John for the scones and quiches and for all the parents and friends who helped.
"A special thanks to Vince and Fiona Malone from Tenby Post Office who gave every child a souvenir Platinum Jubilee 50p."
