As a part of South Pembs Golf Club's strategy of community involvement, two members of the senior section raised some £1,500 by completing four rounds of golf in a day for the Disaster Emergency Committee to help support displaced Ukrainian refugees.
Setting out at 5.30 am, the task took thirteen hours to complete and involved walking 22 miles whilst completing 72 holes of golf.
With a combined age of 142, Cliff Jackson and Tim Morris said: "This challenge was a great team effort and we are thankful for all the help and support of members and the wider community to achieve such a significant donation to those who are in the greatest need."
