Pembrokeshire landscape artist Sarah Jane Brown will be launching her new paintings collection at an open studio event over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

Sarah Jane has been working towards her Expanding Horizons collection over the last few months, which draws on emotions experienced whilst walking the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

Her paintings take the viewer on a journey to reflect on internal landscapes through the beauty of the skies, the force of the sea and the drama of nature.

Towards a Crossroads

"The thing about a landscape like Pembrokeshire, is that it's ancient and so full of history, but also very open and spacious," said Sarah Jane. "It gives us headspace for all the stuff that's going on within; room if you like, to actually stop and think, to feel, and to experience."

The new collection of paintings will be unveiled at 10 am on Thursday June 2 when the doors open to welcome visitors to Sarah Jane's art studio, based at Brawdy.

She will be there all weekend to greet visitors and will be happy to chat and answer questions.

For a Few Magical Minutes

Those who are interested in how she creates her paintings can time their visit to include the free demonstrations on Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.

The art studio is located just off the A487 between Penycwm and Solva, and is clearly signposted from the main road. There's plenty of free parking, and refreshments will be on offer throughout the event.

For those not able to attend, normal studio opening hours are Monday to Thursday 12 - 3 pm, and appointments are welcome at any time - just call Sarah Jane on 07874 219942 to arrange.

Sarah Jane also holds painting workshops throughout the year designed for adults of all abilities.

Paintings are always available to view on her website sjbfineart.com.