A TENBY woman completed Offa’s Dyke in a 12-day fundraiser.

Marie Tilley, 41, took on the 193-mile trek up 30,649 feet to raise money for Breast Cancer UK and awareness of the condition.

Ms Tilley was told that she had invasive grade two breast cancer in 2018, so she knows all to well what women go through when fighting the disease. She wants to raise awareness and support for women being treated for breast cancer and help them cope with the aftermath of treatment.

Ms Tilley was given six sessions of chemotherapy, 18 sessions of Herceptin treatment and a double mastectomy. During her treatment, she took a break from her sporting activities but is now back.

“The walk was tough at times but amazing,” she said. “Someone was definitely watching over me because the weather conditions were just perfect.

“It would have been a different story if it wasn’t though. Each day brought different challenges – amongst them many animals.

“But the toughest section was the switchbacks – the ascents and descents were steep and relentless.”

The former Greenhill School pupil has been carrying out Marie’s Mission – a fundraising challenge started in 2015 with the initial goal of helping the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation after youngest son Marley was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

She carried out a number of gruelling events including the London Marathon, Cardiff Half Marathon, Cardiff Velothon and Broad Haven Triathlon.

After her chemotherapy treatment, she raised £10,000 for Withybush Hospital’s chemotherapy ward.

For more information on the group, or how to donate to the cause, can be found on the Marie’s Mission Facebook page.