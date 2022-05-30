Police in Pembrokeshire made four arrests for drug-driving in a 24-hour period over the weekend.
Yesterday, Sunday May 29, Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit reported that they had arrested two drivers during the course of the day following positive roadside drug wipes.
One was stopped in the Johnston area and the other in Tiers Cross.
Officers said on Twitter: "Both drivers, who tested positive for cannabis, have been released pending their blood analysis.
The early hours of yesterday morning saw a driver arrested in Haverfordwest for providing a positive drug wipe for cocaine, while the previous evening, a further drug-drive arrest was made ihe New Hedges area, near Tenby
