A man who has been arrested for drink driving twice in Pembrokeshire in the last week is due to appear at court this morning, Monday, May 30.
He was arrested and charged by Dyfed-Powys Police officers with drink driving on the evening of Friday, May 27, while driving through Haverfordwest.
Police have reported that was his second arrest within the week for drink driving.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has been remanded in custody over the weekend.”
Police officers added that he was to be placed in front of the first available court on the morning of Monday, May 30.
