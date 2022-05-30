Haverfordwest County defender Jazz Richards has agreed a new two-year deal with the club, keeping him at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium until the summer of 2024.

Richards, who joined the Bluebirds in March 2021, made himself a fan favourite in west Wales across his first season.

He made 34 appearances for County in his first season, scoring three goals, all in an almighty 6-1 win away at relegated side Cefn Druids.

That game also saw recent Bluebirds signing Ioan Evans scoring for the home side.

Across his high-profile career, Jazz has earned 14 caps for Wales, as well as 22 Premier League appearances for both south Wales clubs, along with more than 100 Football League appearances.

As well as representing Cardiff City and Swansea City, he has also featured in the Football League for Crystal Palace, Huddersfield Town and Fulham.

It is clear that the 31-year-old is seen as a crucial player by Bluebirds manager Nicky Hayen, who offered him a two-year contract extension.

Richards joins Jordan Davies, Jack Wilson and Ben Fawcett to have signed two-year contract extensions as Nicky Hayen shapes his squad in his first summer transfer window.

Jazz has spoken about how he enjoyed playing under the new Bluebirds manager, contributing to both attacking and defending phases as a forward-pushing full back.

A spokesperson from Haverfordwest County said: “Ever since his arrival at the club 14 months ago, Jazz has been a real asset, not only to the football club – where he has embraced the community and the local area – but also to the league, with his presence helping to attract added attention and provide real credibility to Wales’ top-flight – which continues to go from strength to strength.

“The club are over the moon to have retained someone with the quality and experience that Jazz possesses, as we look to build on our performances from the last two seasons in the JD Cymru Premier.”