Schoolchildren throughout Pembrokeshire have been enjoying right royal celebrations to give a sparkling start to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The village of Templeton was a patriotic sight on Thursday as youngsters and staff from the village’s primary school staged a procession from the school to the village green.

Western Telegraph: Crowns and smiles from the parade youngsters. Picture: Joann RandlesCrowns and smiles from the parade youngsters. Picture: Joann Randles

Wearing crowns and Jubilee-themed costumes, they sang happily along the route before enjoying a dance around a maypole, to the delight of onlookers.

Western Telegraph: The school's Jubilee decorations are brightening up the village bus shelter. Picture: Joann RandlesThe school's Jubilee decorations are brightening up the village bus shelter. Picture: Joann Randles

The children have also been busy making celebration mosaics, some of which are currently displayed at the bus stop, and many of them will find a permanent place in the village.

MORE NEWS: Jubilee-ation as school party welcomes royal visitor

RSPCA advice - what to do with baby birds found outside nest

Western Telegraph: Happy faces at the celebration. Picture: Joann RandlesHappy faces at the celebration. Picture: Joann Randles

Each child was presented with a Platinum Jubilee coin by Templeton Community Council.

Western Telegraph: The children even created London bus costumes. Picture: Joann RandlesThe children even created London bus costumes. Picture: Joann Randles

And the event would not have been complete without a flag-waving photo-call at the village’s appropriately-named Jubilee Gardens.