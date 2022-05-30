Schoolchildren throughout Pembrokeshire have been enjoying right royal celebrations to give a sparkling start to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The village of Templeton was a patriotic sight on Thursday as youngsters and staff from the village’s primary school staged a procession from the school to the village green.
Wearing crowns and Jubilee-themed costumes, they sang happily along the route before enjoying a dance around a maypole, to the delight of onlookers.
The children have also been busy making celebration mosaics, some of which are currently displayed at the bus stop, and many of them will find a permanent place in the village.
Each child was presented with a Platinum Jubilee coin by Templeton Community Council.
And the event would not have been complete without a flag-waving photo-call at the village’s appropriately-named Jubilee Gardens.
