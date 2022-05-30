Police have been given permission to continue holding on to more than £3,200 cash which they seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Offficers took possession of a total of £3,270 from the main bedroom of a property in Dew Street, Haverfordwest on November 25 2021.

An application was made to Llanelli Magistrates Court on Friday May 27 by Braiden Burns of Dew Street for the return of the money.

This was rejected by the court, with the result that a new order was made for the cash to be detained by police for a further six months. 

