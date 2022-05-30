AN INTERNATIONAL star cast of singers will perform Puccini’s famous opera La Boheme at Rhosygilwen on July 8-9.

Cardiff-based singer Sian Cameron directs the cast which includes well-known local baritone Gwyn Morris as Colline, Scottish tenor Seamus Begg as Rodolpho, Zita Syme as Mimi, Katrine Kirkman as Museta, American bass Ryan Ross as Marcello and Welsh National Opera’s James Southall as conductor and pianist.

Rhosygilwen’s summer opera is one of the highlights of the season with the venue being commonly referred to as the Welsh Glyndebourne for its gentle bucolic setting in north Pembrokeshire amidst an idyllic landscape.

It therefore makes for the perfect occasion to take a picnic and enjoy the interval with friends in the gardens adjacent to the concert hall, Neuaddydderwen.

Dame Margaret Price once referred to the hall as having one of the best acoustics she had experienced.

Set in Paris of 1840 La Boheme contains some of opera’s best-loved music featuring showstoppers back-to-back – Rodolfo’s famous aria ‘Che gelida manina’ (Your tiny hand is frozen) – in which he introduces himself – followed by Mimì’s ‘Mi chiamano Mimì’ (They call me Mimì), and then their soaring love duet ‘O soave fanciulla’ (O lovely girl in the moonlight), which culminates in a beautiful floated high note for the soprano.

Those wanting to book an interval supper can call Rhosygilwen directly on 0123941387. Tickets are available online at Rhosygilwen.co.uk