A man was arrested for drug driving after his vehicle was stop checked while driving through Pembrokeshire on the evening of Sunday, May 29.

The man’s vehicle was stop checked near the Cleddau Bridge by Dyfed-Powys Police officers, where he provided a positive roadside drug wipe for cocaine.

Following his arrest, he was taken into custody where he provided further blood samples.

Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood sample.”