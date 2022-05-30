A man was arrested for drug driving after his vehicle was stop checked while driving through Pembrokeshire on the evening of Sunday, May 29.
The man’s vehicle was stop checked near the Cleddau Bridge by Dyfed-Powys Police officers, where he provided a positive roadside drug wipe for cocaine.
Following his arrest, he was taken into custody where he provided further blood samples.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood sample.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here