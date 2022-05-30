A new charity shop has opened in Pembrokeshire, selling items from sports clothing to school uniforms.

Milford Haven-based youth charity Milford Youth Matters has opened its ‘Pop Up Shop’ on Charles Street in the town centre.

The charity, which runs opportunities for the teenagers and young adults of the county, operates schemes such as Under the Bridge and Bags of Books.

And now, a new scheme added to the charity’s list is the Pop Up Shop, located at 86 Charles Street and which opens five days a week.

The shop is open Monday to Thursday from 9.30am to 5pm, and from 9.30am to 1pm on Fridays.

Over the previous few months, Milford Youth Matters has been appealing to the people of Pembrokeshire to donate items such as shoes, trainers, coats and all sorts of clothing to help out with the shop.

A spokesperson from Milford Youth Matters said: “Funds generated will be reinvested into exciting new opportunities and additional support for young people in our community.”