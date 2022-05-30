The winner of a drawing competition for primary schools to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has been announced.
The competition was launched by MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, Stephen Crabb, who received more than 700 entries from several schools within the constituency which got involved, including:
- Broad Haven Primary School
- Neyland Community School
- Milford Haven Community Primary School
- Gelliswick Church in Wales VC School
- Fenton Community Primary School
- Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi
- Coastlands CP School
- Ysgol Croesgoch
- Ysgol Casblaidd
- Redhill Prep School
- Pembrokeshire Learning Centre
- St Aidans Church in Wales VA School
The winning entry of the Queen’s portrait was submitted by Cadi Kendrick of Ysgol Casblaidd, Wolfscastle.
Cadi won the £100 book token for her school in addition to a personal prize of a 3D puzzle of Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament.
The runner-up, who received a commemorative jigsaw and soft toy, was awarded to Luna Thornburrow, of Nolton Class in Fenton School, Haverfordwest.
Stephen Crabb MP said: “I am delighted with all the fantastic drawings and paintings that I have received for the competition.
“The hard work and effort that has gone into all the entries is simply outstanding. I am really impressed by the way that schools have embraced the competition.
“The past two years have been difficult for many children, and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee offers people of all ages a chance to come together and celebrate this historic occasion across Wales and the United Kingdom.
“Thank you to all the schools and children who have taken part in this competition. It has been a very difficult job selecting the Winner and Runner-Up as the standard was very high indeed.
“The winning picture, I felt, showed a good interpretation of Her Majesty and a wonderful inclusion of the special Jubilee logo. It has been a real pleasure to meet the winner and runner-up and present their prizes.
“The winning picture has been made into a special card which has been sent to Her Majesty showcasing the fantastic artistic talent of the children in Preseli Pembrokeshire.”
