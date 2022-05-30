The winner of a drawing competition for primary schools to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has been announced.

The competition was launched by MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, Stephen Crabb, who received more than 700 entries from several schools within the constituency which got involved, including:

Broad Haven Primary School

Neyland Community School

Milford Haven Community Primary School

Gelliswick Church in Wales VC School

Fenton Community Primary School

Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi

Coastlands CP School

Ysgol Croesgoch

Ysgol Casblaidd

Redhill Prep School

Pembrokeshire Learning Centre

St Aidans Church in Wales VA School

The winning entry of the Queen’s portrait was submitted by Cadi Kendrick of Ysgol Casblaidd, Wolfscastle.

Cadi won the £100 book token for her school in addition to a personal prize of a 3D puzzle of Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament.

The runner-up, who received a commemorative jigsaw and soft toy, was awarded to Luna Thornburrow, of Nolton Class in Fenton School, Haverfordwest.

The competition runner-up Luna Thornburrow with Stephen Crabb MP Stephen Crabb MP said: “I am delighted with all the fantastic drawings and paintings that I have received for the competition.

“The hard work and effort that has gone into all the entries is simply outstanding. I am really impressed by the way that schools have embraced the competition.

“The past two years have been difficult for many children, and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee offers people of all ages a chance to come together and celebrate this historic occasion across Wales and the United Kingdom.

“Thank you to all the schools and children who have taken part in this competition. It has been a very difficult job selecting the Winner and Runner-Up as the standard was very high indeed.

“The winning picture, I felt, showed a good interpretation of Her Majesty and a wonderful inclusion of the special Jubilee logo. It has been a real pleasure to meet the winner and runner-up and present their prizes.

“The winning picture has been made into a special card which has been sent to Her Majesty showcasing the fantastic artistic talent of the children in Preseli Pembrokeshire.”