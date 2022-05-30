Tenby’s North Beach has been in the headlines in recent days for the loss of its Blue Flag.
As the Western Telegraph reported, the popular seaside destination has lost its right to fly the flag for the coming year after three water quality blips in 2021.
But now there’s some good news for the beach as it’s named as one of the top 100 in the world.
Alongside the globally-acclaimed likes of Bora Bora, Copacabana and Turtle Bay, Tenby’s North Beach is one of just two in the UK listed by the Beach Atlas website.
READ MORE
- Blue Flag blues as popular Pembrokeshire beach loses its status
- All Blue Flag beaches in Pembrokeshire for 2022
Only Durdle Door, with its famous limestone arch, on Dorset’s Jurassic Coast, makes the cut from the UK.
Beach Atlas singles out Tenby with an honourable mention for the North Beach’s ‘unique and recognisable feature’ of Goscar Rock, adding a word of caution for the jellyfish in the sea.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here