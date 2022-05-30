AN appeal against a community protection notice placed on a man claiming to own an area of land under ancient Welsh tradition Tŷ un nos, has been dismissed.
Matt Christopher, of no fixed abode, made headlines when he attempted to claim land outside the village of Hook on the basis the disputed area is common land that can be claimed under a freehold – as long as the applicant has built a house on the land overnight.
The 34-year-old, who also goes by the name King Arthwys, is alleged to have approached people and challenged them about trespassing on his land.
Dyfed-Powys police placed a community protection notice on Christopher on January 9.
Christopher attempted to appeal against the notice.
The case was set to be heard today, May 30, however he did not show up to court at the allotted time of 10am so his appeal was dismissed.
Christopher will next appear at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on June 20 on a separate matter brought by the Crown Prosecution Service.
