The NHS waiting list backlog could take up to seven years to amend unless concerted action is taken to return waiting levels to pre-pandemic levels.

“Just as the NHS rose to the challenge of the pandemic, it will need to rise to the challenge of tackling a waiting list which has grown to huge proportions”, commented auditor general, Adrian Crompton.

“Concerted action needs to be taken on many different fronts, and some long-standing challenges need to be overcome.

"Additional money has been made available and it’s imperative that this is used to it's best effect to ensure there are equitable and targeted approaches that meet the planned care needs of the people of Wales.”

In February 2022, there were nearly 700,000 patients waiting for planned care which was double the amount for the corresponding period in 2020.

Over half of the people who are currently waiting have yet to receive their first outpatient appointment which means they may not know what they’re suffering from and their care cannot be effectively prioritised.

Cardigan's Integrated Health Centre

The number of referrals for a first outpatient appointment has also fallen dramatically with 550,000 ‘potentially missing’ referrals still waiting to find their way back into the system.

The Welsh government made an extra £200 million available during 2021-2022 to help tackle the waiting times backlog, however the NHS bodies were unable to use this in its entirety.

They bid for, and were allocated, £146 milion however £12.77million was returned to the Welsh government at the end of March, 2022.

The NHS cited staff capacities and a lack of physical space and limited private capacity to carry out planned care as barriers to spending the additional funding.

Modelling carried out by Audit Wales shows that it could take at least seven years to return waiting lists to their pre-pandemic levels.

“Additional Welsh Government funding is going to be essential to tackle the backlog, but this, on its own, will not solve the problem,” says the report.

“The NHS also needs to overcome some serious barriers, including the on-going impact of COVID on services, reducing the impact of emergency care on planned care service delivery and long-standing staff shortages and recruitment issues."