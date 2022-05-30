Angle Lifeboat’s crew had a busy day on Sunday, May 29, when the volunteers dealt with two incidents within the space of two hours.
The first task was at 3.20pm on the afternoon, as volunteers had to travel to an 11-metre-long yacht with four people aboard, which had suffered from engine failure off Linney Head.
"The lifeboat arrived on the scene, to find that the yacht was being towed by a local pilot boat," said a spokesperson for Angle Lifeboat.
"With concerns for the yacht’s crew, the decision was made to take over the tow and continue the tow up to Neyland Marina."
The second shout of the day came in the early evening, as shortly after 6.45pm the crew was informed of two people cut off by the tide between Conduit and Hakin Point.
The crew swiftly arrived onto the scene, as the Y boat was used to recover the people and landed them safely on Conduit Beach.
