This week marks ten years since the Olympic Torch made its way through Haverfordwest as the nation prepared for the upcoming Olympic Games in London.

As Pembrokeshire gets its union flags prepared ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, we look back on another occasion which saw the red, white and blue waving across the county town.

The torch arrived from Carmarthen to Haverfordwest at approximately 12.40pm on the afternoon of May 27, 2012.

While in Haverfordwest, thousands lined the streets of High Street, Barn Street and Prendergast as the Torch was carried through the town.

The Torch then made its way to Sir Thomas Picton School, where it was on display for a short period while hundreds of schoolchildren waved their Welsh and Union flags.

The crowd ready to welcome to torch at the top of Barn Street. Picture: Lisa Soar

One Torch bearer, Rhys Eynon from Clynderwen, aged 22 at the time, told the Western Telegraph: "It was the most breathtaking and exhilarating thing I have ever done."

Fellow torchbearer Eric Mathias added: "The people of Pembrokeshire have done themselves proud."

MORE NEWS

Another Torchbearer was 18-year-old Stuart White from Whitland, who called his experience “immense and a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

"The crowds were brilliant and they made so much noise,” he said. “I wanted to do it again but the whole 300 metres were class.

"The support has been fantastic, from school teachers, friends and family and people I don't even know were shouting my name. It was an extraordinary day."

Stuart White with the torch. Picture: Lisa Soar

Another person who ran the Torch through Haverfordwest, Merrilee Phillips, added: "It was a strange experience but a fantastic day."

Merrilee from Templeton, aged 38 at the time, had been raising money for Cystic Fibrosis Trust and has a daughter with the condition.

She added: "I was fine until this morning but then my stomach started to go. I was scared in case the flame went out, but they assured me it wouldn't.

"I was also worried in case I tripped as well!"

Once making tis way through Pembrokeshire’s county town, the torch travelled north to Fishguard and then to Newport on its way to London for that summer’s Olympic Games.