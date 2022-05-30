Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a road traffic incident which led to a six-hour closure of a main road in Pembrokeshire.
The A487 between Haverfordwest and Newgale was closed overnight following a a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the A487 at Newgale, at around 11.25pm on Friday May 27.
Police said that the pedestrian was taken to hospital but have not released details of their condition.
A police spokesman said: "Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area at the time is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101, quoting reference DP-20220527-533.
"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org."
