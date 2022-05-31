Thousands were raised in a fundraising choir event held earlier this month at St David’s Cathedral, benefiting a children’s bereavement charity in Pembrokeshire.

Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity hosted the London Welsh Male Voice Choir at St David’s Cathedral for a fundraising event on Saturday, May 7.

The event drew in more than 400 people from both inside and outside of Pembrokeshire and was described as a ‘wonderful achievement’ for the charity.

The planning of the event previously commenced in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, and was then cancelled twice due to restrictions.

The aim of the event was to increase awareness of the charity, as well as to raise funds to support children and young people who have faced the death of someone special in their lives.

Overall, the concert was able to raise £8,265.91 from the ticket sales, raffle ticket sales and bucket collections.

Two talented young musicians, Rhys and Eliza, from Haverfordwest High School, delighted the audience during a soloist section.

Eliza (who has been playing the harp since she was seven years old), performed Concerto for Harp in B-flat major by Handel.

Rhys, soon to join the Welsh College of Music and Drama, performed Life’s Pageant by Terry Camsey.

London Welsh Male Voice Choir at St David's Cathedral

Hannah Underwood, charity co-ordinator at Sandy Bear, said: “I am thrilled with how this event went and to have been able to make it a reality, finally, after two years of planning. To see people enjoying themselves, made it all worthwhile.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to the London Welsh Male Voice Choir, St David’s Cathedral and to those who sponsored and donated to us – especially Valero who were our main sponsors for the night. I hope to work with the choir on a similar event again one day in the future.”

Les Leslie, marketing chairman of the London Welsh Male Voice Choir added: “The choir was greatly honoured to be invited to sing at St Davids Cathedral in aid of Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity.

“A wonderful opportunity to work with the dedicated team at Sandy Bear and with the hugely talented soloists Rhys and Eliza. We look forward to returning in the not-too-distant future.”