Dale Amateur Dramatic Society opened its first show in three years by having a young Ukrainian refugee sing and help raise over £1,000 for a Ukrainian appeal.
Dale's Coronation Hall was described as 'buzzing', hosting its first concert post pandemic.
Report by Christopher Jessop, chair of Dale Amateur Dramatic Society
This was Dale Amateur Dramatic Society’s first show in three years: it was great to have the Coronation Hall buzzing with live entertainment again.
Amongst a huge range of items, most moving was a video from Sweden of the poem God has not left Ukraine recited by Boris Diachenko, a nine-year-old Ukrainian refugee.
Lighter moments included scenes from Under Milk Wood.
Both a ballet and a modern piece by the Vibz group drew huge applause.
Later came dancing Caribbean compost bins from the Dale Walled Garden.
The audience responded to every act with great heart, including donations from many who couldn't attend.
The event raised over £1,400 for the DEC Ukraine Appeal.
