Pembrokeshire has been named as one of the top places in Wales to go glamping.
A study, conducted by Pitchup, looked at where people can get the best experiences while not spending too much money for their travels.
Pembrokeshire finished fourth on the list, with an average booking price for glamping at £78.71, compared to the Welsh average of £90.06.
Gwynedd topped the list with a price of £67.77, 32 per cent cheaper than the Welsh average, and also being named in the top ten for glamping spots in the UK.
Ceredigion finished second on the list with £74.14 as its price, while Carmarthenshire completed the top five with its pricing of £79.46.
The only other area of Wales which stopped Pembrokeshire entering the top three was Monmouthshire, with its price of £74.70
A spokesperson from Pitchup said: “Glamping offers campers a much more luxurious stay, providing upgraded facilities and accommodation compared to what’s expected of camping, while still allowing for the immersive experience of being with nature.”
