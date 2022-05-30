Fishguard RNLI has described how a young girl sustained a suspected spinal injury after jumping from her boat into the sea off the Pembrokeshire coast.
The casualty was pulled from the water, and was reported to be passing in and out of consciousness, before being taken by helicopter to a Cardiff hospital.
A spokesperson from Fishguard RNLI said: “A young girl aboard a moored RIB sustained a suspected spinal injury whilst jumping off the boat into the sea on Thursday, May 26.
“Two other passengers aboard the RIB recovered the girl onto the side of the boat and the emergency services were alerted to the situation.
“As a result, Fishguard RNLI's all-weather lifeboat, with a crew of seven volunteers, which included a doctor, was tasked at 1pm to the scene near Saddle Point, Lower Town, Fishguard and the lifeboat launched at 2pm and was quickly on scene.
“The girl was transferred to the lifeboat and assessed to have a possible spinal injury and reported to be passing in and out of consciousness.
"The lifeboat returned to the port quay wall at 2.45pm where two ambulances and both a Wales Air Ambulance helicopter and a Coastguard helicopter were waiting in the STENA carpark.
“After transferring the girl ashore, she was taken by one of the helicopters to a Cardiff hospital. She was discharged from hospital a few hours later.”
