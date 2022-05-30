To celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, Moonpig has created an exclusive range of Jubilee themed cards, and pledges to plant a tree for every card sold.

The new range features patriotic colours of the Union flag plus a selection of witty one liners with a royal twist such as ‘Have a Jubilant Day Ma'am’ & ‘You’re my favourite Queen.’.

To plant the trees Moonpig is working with Tree Nation - a non-profit organisation with a mission to reforest the world, which will support a local initiative in the UK. All cards sold will contribute towards supporting a local initiative supported by the charity which implements small-scale tree planting projects across the country.

Every card sold will see one tree planted (Moonpig)

Sarah Jane Porter Head of Cards at Moonpig commented: “We’re delighted that our range of Jubilee inspired cards will go towards honouring Her Majesty’s request to plant a tree for the Jubilee. We’ve designed the range with a variety of punny phrases and cheeky designs which we hope will put a smile on the nation’s face, while also helping us plant as many trees as possible.”

“At Moonpig we’re committed to protecting and preserving the environment and we’re continuously trying to play our part in doing what we can to be more green, and we hope to continue our efforts with this latest activation.”

You can find the exclusive Jubilee card range here with prices starting at £3.29 for standard size, £4.99 for large size and £7.99 for giant size.