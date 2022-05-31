CRYMYCH light-middleweight Garan Croft’s great odyssey in the EUBC European Championships ended with a silver medal in the light-middleweight final at Yerevan, Armenia this afternoon.

Pitted against Team GB team-mate Harris Akbar in the highly-anticipated 71kg final, the 20-year-old Croft found himself on the receiving end of a unanimous points decision.

But both Garan and twin brother Ioan – a bronze medallist in the welterweight class – can look back with great pride on the way they performed at the biggest tournament of their careers to date.

Moreover, given the standard of elite opposition they have faced this week, the Cardigan ABC pair are clearly in the form of their lives in the run-up to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July when both will be wearing the red vest of Wales.

Garan had booked his place in the 71kg final with a narrow semi-final victory over Germany’s Majored Schachidov on Sunday.

Akbar, from Bradford, started as favourite in today’s light-middleweight final having overcome reigning world champion Yurii Zakharieiev via a split decision in the other 71kg semi-final.

The final predictably proved an all-action, high quality affair between two boxers who could well find themselves contesting the Team GB light-middleweight slot at the Paris Olympics in two years’ time.

Garan had been among eight GB boxers – including twin brother Ioan – to guarantee themselves medals following quarter-final victories on Friday.

However, Ioan’s own tremendous run in the welterweight division came to an end when he dropped a unanimous points decision in his semi-final against Georgia’s Lasha Guruli.

The twins will now only have time for a short break in training prior to their build-up for Birmingham.