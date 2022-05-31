A man was arrested for drug driving in the early hours of this morning by Dyfed-Powys Police officers, while he was driving through Pembrokeshire.
He was arrested after being stopped by officers in Haverfordwest on Tuesday, May 31, where he provided a positive roadside drug wipe for cannabis.
Following his drug wipe and arrest, he was taken into custody, where he provided further blood samples.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been released under investigation, pending his blood results.”
Furthermore, while officers were dealing with the man, a prohibition notice was placed on his vehicle, which had several defects.
The defects included several wheel nuts missing from both rear tyres and one of the front ones, and having the two front tyres on the same axle while different sizes.
