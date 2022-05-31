A man was arrested while driving in Pembrokeshire yesterday evening for several drug offences - and his passenger was also found in possession of drugs.
The man was driving in Milford Haven on Monday, May 30, when police officers stopped him and he provided a positive roadside drug wipe.
While officers were with the driver, they also arrested him for possession of the tranquilizer drug Alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit has confirmed that he has since been released under investigation for both of the offences.
A spokesperson from the unit added: “His passenger, who was in possession of a quantity of cannabis, has been dealt with via an out of court disposal.”
