A murder mystery evening with a historical theme will take place at Carew Castle on Saturday, June 18.

Set in 15th-century Carew, The Body in the Tower revolves around an exclusive al fresco reception at Carew’s Walled Garden, which is shattered by the discovery of a body.

Mostly outdoors, with canapés and drinks included in the ticket price, the event will involve tracking down and interrogating suspects to help Lady Eva and her Castellan solve this heinous crime.

Carew Castle Manager Daisy Hughes said: “We are delighted to host another of our popular Murder Mysteries at the Castle, with a new crime waiting to be solved.

“In what promises to be an evening to remember, guests will be invited to step back in time and work out whodunit in one of Pembrokeshire’s most picturesque settings.

“15th-century costume, veils or plumed hats are welcome – although warm clothing and sensible footwear are highly recommended.”

Gates open at 5.45pm and the event starts at 6pm.

Tickets are £21 for adults and £18 for children (not suitable for under 13s). Booking is essential.

To reserve your place, call 01646 651782. Note that tickets are non-refundable.

For more information about Carew Castle, which is managed by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, visit www.carewcastle.com.