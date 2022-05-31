An offshore oil rig maintenance worker has been banned from driving for 16 months after pleading guilty to a charge of drink-driving.

Appearing before Haverfordwest magistrates this week was Glen Chalmers, 61.

Magistrates were told that on the evening of April 30, Chalmers contacted the police to inform them that he had driven his BMW into a stationary car that was parked on Castle Hill, Tenby.

When police arrived, they could see that Chalmers was unsteady on his feet and his speech was slurred.

A breath test was carried out and Chalmers gave a reading of 59 mcg. The legal limit is 35.

Chalmers was legally represented in court by Mr Peter Tarr.

“That evening my client had drunk two pints of Guinness and a glass of wine and had no intention of driving,” he said.

“The next thing he remembers was waking up in the police station.

"He genuinely believes that his drink had been spiked as he doesn’t even remember ringing the police after crashing his car.”

In a statement that was read to the court, Chalmers was quoted as saying, ‘I let myself down and I let everybody down. I’m gutted.”

In addition to the driving ban Chalmers, who lives in Glenfield, Leicestershire, was fined £600. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £60 surcharge.