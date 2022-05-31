IT looks to be the end for an ancient Pembrokeshire church which, due to dwindling congregation numbers, is set to close after 1,439 years of being used as a place of worship.

In February the Western Telegraph spoke to the remaining members of St Madoc of Ferns in Haroldston West as they raised concerns over a lack of people attending the church.

They feared that if the doors were to close for good, the ancient stained glass windows and ornaments that are hundreds of years old could go into a state of disrepair.

The hope now is for the Pembrokeshire church to become a community centre.

Services at St Madocs of Ferns have been reduced to just once every five Sundays

When the Western Telegraph spoke to churchwarden Diana Thomas, she explained that it was simply becoming too much for her and the other warden to keep the church going on their own.

“I just want it to be used,” said Diana back in February. “It seems such a shame. The church will fall into disrepair.”

Services at St Madocs of Ferns have been reduced to just once every five Sundays. The church is expected to have its last service at the end of July.

Church warden Diana (centre) says she can't take care of the church any longer

County councillor for the church’s administrative district, Peter Morgan, spoke in support for a church that has special meaning to him.

“Having grown up in the Haven, St Madocs was a very popular church,” said Cllr Morgan. “I can vividly remember attending with my mum and two brothers in the early 60s.”

The church, which contains ancient artefacts, could fall into disrepair

Located in the lush green pastures of west Pembrokeshire, the church was rebuilt by the Saxons and then again by the Victorians.

St Madocs was established by a disciple of St David back in 583, and worship has been conducted on the site ever since.

Madoc was born in 558 in Templeport, in Ireland's County Cavan, before he reached Wales as a follower of David, the patron saint of Wales.

The church is the resting place of an unnamed WW2 soldier’s grave.

A meeting organised by the Havens History Group on May 11 resulted in a plan for the building to be taken over by a community group.

A further meeting is scheduled to be held on June 8.