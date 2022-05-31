Several firing exercises took place over the weekend at Castlemartin, as the month’s army exercises continued.
Residents in Castlemartin and Manorbier were warned that gunfire would be heard across the area throughout May, due to an increased military presence in south Pembrokeshire.
The Castlemartin range saw night firing between 6.30pm and 11.30pm on the evening of May 30, in addition to daytime firing practice taking place earlier in the day.
The road from Bosherton to St Govan’s Chapel, the footpath from St Govan’s Head to Broadhaven, the Stack Rocks Road and footpath from Stack Rocks to St Govans were closed.
The ‘range danger area’ was patrolled by serving military staff, with all military staff including those in training being briefed to challenge any civilians they see on the range.
