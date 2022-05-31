ON Thursday, June 2, the Queen will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee to mark 70 years on the throne.
The UK population will be celebrating with a four-day weekend and a number of events are being held across Pembrokeshire to mark the event.
Here is a roundup of some of the events we know are taking place near you.
Amroth
- The Temple Bar will be hosting fun days on Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3. There will be a chance to have a photo with a life-size cut-out of the Queen and children can play pin the crown on the Queen. There will be a barbeque on both days between midday and 6pm.
Angle
- On Thursday, June 2, there will be face painting from midday to 5pm and food and cocktails from midday at Old Point House. There will be a best boat in show competition at 7.30pm and the beacon will be lit at 8.45pm.
- A sandcastle competition will be held between 11am and 4pm on West Angle Beach on Friday, June 3. There will be hourly rock pooling sessions and there will be a royal quiz at the Hibernia Inn in the evening.
- There will be an afternoon tea and tabletop sale at the Village Hall on Saturday, June 4, with music at the Old Point House in the evening.
- A wheelie rally parade will leave West Angle Beach at midday and be led to the football field by Samba Doc. There will be games, judging and prizegiving at the football field, where people are urged to bring their own picnics. This will end at 5.30pm.
Carew
- There will be a fun day on Friday, June 3 at Carew Sports Field. There will be a procession leaving Sageston School at 1pm with the option of fancy dress. There will also be sports games, stalls, refreshments, music, a pig roast and more.
- On Saturday, June 4, there will be a jubilee dance with Numbers Racket Swing Band at Carew Memorial Hall between 8pm and midnight. Tickets are £15 and can be bought from the sports club.
Fishguard
- On Thursday, June 2, there will be a screening of Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts at 7.30pm at Theatr Gwaun.
- On Thursday, June 2, there will be a family friendly garden party at The Old Coach House from 1.30pm. There will be children's entertainment until 6pm, afternoon tea (which must be booked), a DJ and live music from Bardo Kin after 6pm.
- There will be live music at The Royal Oak with a garden party on Friday June 3 between 3-10pm.
- The Royal Oak will be hosting more Jubilee live music on Saturday, June 4.
Haverfordwest
- On Thursday, June 2, the beacon will be lit at a ceremony on the tower of St Thomas’ A Beckett Church at 9.45pm. There will be a performance from Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir. Gates open at 9pm.
- On Friday, June 3, there will be a street party in Quay Street from midday to 6pm. There will be live music, children’s entertainment and food. It is free entry.
- On Friday, June 3, there will be an extended farmers market between 9am and 4pm with a wide range of stalls, family friendly activities and live music.
Kilgetty
- On Thursday, June 2 from 2pm there will be a picnic at Kingsmoor Sports Field in Kilgetty with live music, a dance display from Dynamic Dance School, a mini sports day for children and parents and prizes for fancy dress and best crowns. There will be a barbeque, teas and coffees available, and the sports bar will also be open. All you have to do is bring your own picnic, blankets, etc.
Lamphey
- On Friday, June 3, there will be a fun day at Lamphey Village Hall between 2pm-11pm. There will be live music from local bands, children’s fancy dress, a barbecue, face painting, races for children, tug of war, a bouncy castle and slide and other games. There will be live music in the evening from CalicoJack and Swinging Nettles, a disco, licensed bar, pig roast and bonfire. It is free to enter but payment throughout is cash only.
Llanteg
- There will be a jubilee picnic at Llanteglos Estate between midday and 5pm. It is free to enter and there will be a raffle with the proceeds going to two of the Queen’s charities. There will be competitions, quizzes, games and activities. Bring your own picnic, blankets/chairs etc.
Milford Haven
- On Thursday, June 2, there will be an event at the Memorial Gardens from 4pm with Milford Haven Town Band providing entertainment. There will be live performances on The Rath until 10pm, with regular free minibus services from Milford Haven School and Tesco to The Rath from 5pm. A lantern parade will take place from Milford Marina’s helipad at 6pm and finishes on the Rath. There will be face painting, a bouncy castle, food and more on The Rath. The beacon will be lit at 9.20pm
Narberth
- A beacon will be lit on Thursday, June 2 at 9.45pm at the lower car park on the town moor
- On Sunday, June 5, there will be a free family fun event from 2pm. There will be a bouncy castle, magician, local school choirs and The Hoochie Coochie Band. This will take place at the Queen’s Hall. There will be party food, tea, coffee, squash and a licenced bar.
Newport
- On Saturday, June 4, there will be a fun day at Ysgol Bro Ingli from 1pm. There will be entertainment, games and live music including skate jam and afternoon tea. Refreshments will also be on offer.
Neyland
- On Friday, June 3, there will be a children’s fancy dress competition at Brunel Quay at 6pm. The beacon will be lit at 7pm and Neyland Ladies Choir will perform at 7.15pm.
- There will be a civic service held at St Clements Church at 10am on Sunday, June 5.
Pembroke and Pembroke Dock
- The jubilee beacon will be lit inside Pembroke Castle on Thursday, June 2 from 8pm. Entry is free but children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
- There will be a jubilee afternoon tea at Pennar Hall, Pembroke Dock on Thursday, June 2 between 2-4pm. There will be tea and cake for £1 and free art activities and refreshments for children. Music with Lionel will also take place.
- A beacon will also be lit at West Martello Tower on Fort Road, Pembroke Dock at 9.45pm on Thursday, June 2.
- On Friday, June 3, there will be an outdoor screen at Pembroke Castle showing films. Encanto starts at 3pm and Me Before You begins at 7pm. Refreshments will be available, and attendees can bring their own picnics etc. Normal admission fees apply.
- There will be a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee afternoon tea dance on Friday, June 3 between 2-4pm at Pater Hall, Pembroke Dock. Tickets cost £5 from the town council offices.
- A Queen’s Platinum Jubilee dance will be held of Saturday, June 4 at Pater Hall in Pembroke Dock from 8-12pm. There will be entertainment from Blue Sapphire and Billy G. Tickets are £7.50 from the town council offices and Cardcraft.
- A street party will be held on Front Street, Pembroke Dock on Saturday, June 4. The street will be pedestrianised from 8.30am to 11pm and there will be live music, a DJ, street entertainment and small businesses selling their goods. There will also be a mobile bar and catering and children’s attractions in the boatyard car park. There will also be a parade of sail.
- On Sunday, June 5, there will be a strawberry tea for the Queen’s Jubilee in Tabernacle Church between 3-5.30pm. Proceeds from the event will help Ukrainian refugees in Pembroke and surrounding area.
- There will be a party in the park on Sunday, June 5 at the Memorial Park in Pembroke Dock between midday and 4pm. There will be rides, inflatables, food, stalls and music.
Penally
- A coffee morning will be held in the village hall on Thursday, June 2 between 10am and 12.30pm. They will be showing the Trooping the Colour on the big screen. Alongside coffee, tea and jubilee cakes, there will also be a jubilee raffle and a history exhibition of Penally in the 1950s.
- There will be a platinum picnic on the beach on Friday, June 3 between 11am and 1pm. Bring your own food, chairs etc. You can also take part in a sandcastle competition.
- There will be live music in the village hall on Saturday, June 4 from 7.30pm as part of Swinging Bills Vintage Review.
- On Sunday, June 5 there will be tea on the village green and stalls at Penally Church and Church Room between 2-4pm.
Saundersfoot
- The Old Chemist in Saundersfoot will be hosting ‘Jubilee Fest’ on Friday, June 3, with live music from Josh Beddis, Ella Guru, Butch!, Matt Baker and Chris Didcote.
- Regency Hall will be hosting a free entry cream tea on Sunday, June 5 between 2-5pm.
Solva
- There will be live music across the weekend at the Harbour Inn. On Thursday, June 2 will be Filthy Lucre, Welsh Fargo will be performing on Friday, June 3 and Raul Speek and the Latin Kings will be performing on Saturday, June 4. There will also be an acoustic session on Sunday, June 5.
- 35 Main Street is hosting a bottomless brunch for the jubilee on Friday, June 3.
Tenby
- On Thursday, June 2, there will be a reading of the official proclamation at 2pm in Tudor Square.
- The lighting of the beacon will take place on Castle Hill in front of Prince Albert’s statue at 9.45pm on June 2.
- Tenby Male Choir will be holding a Jubilee concert at St Mary’s Church at 8pm on Thursday, June 2 with doors opening from 7.15pm.
- From midday on Friday, June 3, there is a ‘bring and share’ picnic in the Tenby Edible Community Garden.
- On Saturday, June 4, there will be a parade through the streets to celebrate the Jubilee and how the town came together during the covid pandemic. It will leave from the De Valence Pavilion in Upper Frog Street at 3.30pm before moving to South Parade, St Florence Parade, Lower and Upper Frog Street, High Street, Tudor Square and St Julian Street, ending at St Julian’s Church.
- On Sunday, June 5, there will be free live music in the bandstand on Castle Hill between 2pm-5pm and will feature Ella Guru and The Swinging Nettles.
