A Pembroke Dock man who drove his friend’s car without permission ‘made a mistake he’ll remember for the rest of his life’.

“He’d gone out with friends to watch the football and later that evening, for reasons known only to my defendant, he decided to take a friend home in his mate’s car,” said solicitor Mr Peter Tarr.

“This will be a mistake that will remain with him for the rest of his life.”

Pleading guilty to the charge of taking the Vauxhall Corsa when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates this week was Cameron Brunton, 21, of Owen Street, Pembroke Dock.

MORE NEWS

Brunton admitted two further charges of driving without third party insurance and of possessing 0.5 grammes of Class A cocaine which had a street value of approximately £45.

Magistrates were told that the offences took place on the evening of May 11 after Brunton had spent the afternoon watching football with friends.

He returned to the home of Jamie Lee Wilkes in Charlton Place, Pembroke Dock but, after Mr Wilkes fell asleep, he decided to drive another friend home in his car.

Brunton was stopped by police at around midnight and admitted taking his friend’s car without his consent.

For the offences of taking the car and driving without third party insurance he was fined £400.

For possessing the Class A cocaine he was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.