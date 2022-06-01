The wishes of a family with long connections to Pembroke Dock and its RAF history have finally been fulfilled.
Following a request made to Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre by the family of the late Mrs Hilda Whiter, her ashes were scattered on the Haven water - the same waters as her husband Bill, who died 12 years prior.
Six members of her family, including daughters Ruth and Deborah, were taken on a RIB on the short sea trip from Hobbs Point to where a wartime Sunderland flying boat, serial T9044, sank.
Here, the ashes were scattered.
Ruth said: “Mum died in 2019 and we had intended to come to ‘PD’ long before now, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented this.
“Pembroke Dock is a special place for us as a family as we lived here for several years when Dad was in the RAF.
“Later he was posted to Singapore. We joined him there and he served on the last squadron to fly the Sunderland.”
Local arrangements were co-ordinated by Heritage Centre trustee Rik Saldanha, supported by Gareth Evans, chairman of the Time To Dive Pembrokeshire dive club, who provided the RIB, and Ian Hooton, the club’s training officer.
