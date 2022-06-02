IN 2014, Queen Elizabeth II was joined by husband Prince Philip on a trip to Pembrokeshire.

The Queen arrived at Haverfordwest Railway Station and was greeted by a welcoming crowd.

She also visited Cotts Farm Equine Hospital at Robeston Wathen where she met Teaforthree, a favourite for the Grand National at the time who is trained by Pembrokeshire based Rebecca Curtis

The royal couple also visited Prince’s Gate Spring Water with dozens of schoolchildren from Templeton and Narberth primary schools waiting to see the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

MORE NEWS

The royals were given lunch at Picton Castle by Maria Grimwood, head chef of the castle’s restaurant, and had a tour of the castle’s library, great hall and white and gold drawing room.

They were joined by 31 guests invited by Pembrokeshire County Council including representatives of Picton Castle Trust, Nicky Philipps and her mother Susie Philipps.

The Queen and Duke followed their lunch with a visit to Pembroke Dock’s Royal Dockyard and the restored dockyard chapel.

At the dock, the Queen opened the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre and unveiled a timeline wall to celebrate the dock’s 200th anniversary with help of some local school children.

You can see relive the visit through pictures in the gallery above.