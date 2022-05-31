WALES’ beaches are clean and healthy, the nation’s environmental agency has said, following reports of what some people thought was sewage or slurry in water.

Following a number of reports of unusual substances in the water at beaches, Natural Resources Wales investigated, and found it is in fact caused by naturally-occurring algae which thrives in warm weather.

This algae, NRW has said, is often mistaken for sewage or pollution due to its brown, frothy appearance, and seaweed-like smell.

The organisation has also said that, as the algae starts to die off, scum may form along the tide line.

However, while it may be unpleasant to look at and might smell bad, this is not a health hazard to swimmers or dogs.

NRW operations manager Fiona Hourahine said: “We have fantastic beaches in Wales and really great water quality with more than 80 per cent of bathing waters reaching the highest standards for cleanliness.

“At this time of year, we get some reports of possible pollution on the coast. We treat each one seriously and assess every report.

“Despite its unpleasant appearance, most of the reports we receive turn out to be this common algae.

“Warm weather provides the conditions for the algae to occur and it will disperse naturally over time.”

People can report any sightings on the Natural Resources Wales incident hotline: 0300 065 3000.