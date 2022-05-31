SEVERAL Pembrokeshire motorists have been fined and had points added to their driving licences - including one man who was caught speeding at over 80mph.

Julian Arthur Edwards, 31, of High Street, Pembroke Dock, was fined almost £300 and had points added to his licence after doing over 80mph in a 60mph zone.

On February 5, Edwards was recorded doing 86mph while driving his MG along the A477 Llanddowror to Red Roses Bypass in Carmarthenshire.

The limit for that section of road is 60mph. The speed was recorded by means of laser.

Edwards was found guilty in absence under single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 27.

He was fined £299 and had five points added to his licence.

He will also pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34

Edwards has until June 24 to pay the outstanding debt.

Ashton Jake Mortimer, 20, of Merlins Hill, Haverfordwest, was fined and had points put on his driving licence after speeding in Letterston.

Mortimer did 52mph in a 30mph zone on the B4331 St Davids Road in the afternoon of January 27.

He was driving a Vauxhall Corsa and the speed was recorded by means of laser.

Mortimer was found guilty in absence under single justice procedure on May 27 at Llanelli Magistrates Court.

He was fined £120 and had six points added to his licence. He’ll also pay a £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Mortimer has until June 24 for to pay the outstanding debt.

Jemma Faye Baldwin, 29, of Emlyn Terrace, Goodwick, was fined for speeding in St Dogmaels.

On January 17, Baldwin drove her Vauxhall Astra on the B4546 St Dogmaels Road at 36mph.

The speed limit on that section of road is 20mph. The speed was recorded by means of laser.

Baldwin was found guilty in absence under single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 27.

She was fined £80 and had five points added to her licence.

She will also pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34.

Baldwin has until June 24 to pay the outstanding debt.