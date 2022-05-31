A MAN has been fined for taking a photo of a road traffic collision whilst driving.

Brodie Boswell, of Colley Court, Monkton, drove past the incident on the A48 at Cross Hands while his wrists were on the steering wheel with his hands over the top holding a phone seemingly recording the incident.

Boswell committed the crime on January 14. He was found guilty in absence under single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrates on May 27.

Boswell was fined £220 and had six points added to his licence.

He’ll also pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £34.

He has until June 24 to pay the outstanding debt.