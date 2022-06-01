The pinnacle event in the British agricultural calendar, the Royal Welsh Show, returns this year to the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd from 18th-21st July. The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society is delighted to welcome visitors back this summer after a two-year break due to the Coronavirus pandemic for its central event of the year.

Each year the Royal Welsh Show attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to the heart of Mid-Wales to come together and celebrate the very best of Welsh and British agriculture. The Show is an action-packed four-day event of exciting competitions, livestock, forestry, horticulture, crafts, countryside sports, shopping, food and drink, a 12-hour programme of non-stop entertainment, attractions, displays and much more.

As always, there is a jam-packed schedule of livestock classes and special awards for a wide range of agricultural and rural competitions, attracting entries from far and wide. This year we have yet again received thousands of entries coming from across Wales, the UK and beyond.

Along with the fantastic livestock, the Royal Welsh Show provides something to interest everyone through its wide range of activities and attractions. Highlights in the Main Ring will include the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery performing their Musical Drive, one of the most spectacular displays of horsemanship in the world and The Regimental Band of the Royal Welsh, one of the very few all-brass bands within British Army Music. The Black Mountains Falconry return with their impressive falconry display of birds of prey and Meirion Owen and the Quack Pack will once again entertain the audience with the comical Sheepdog and Duck display.

Performing for the first time at the Royal Welsh Show are the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, the UK’s premier military parachute display team, with their exciting free fall display at speeds up to 120mph, and Paul Hannam, a quad bike stuntman from North Devon with his thrilling and popular Quad Bike Stunt Show.

The Food Hall will once again be a hive of culinary activity, showcasing the best food and drink produce that Wales and the border counties have to offer. A wide range of companies will once again be taking part in the annual food showcase creating a real microcosm of the Welsh food and drink industry from savoury delights to sweet treats.

Tickets for the Show are now available online, and we strongly recommend ordering in advance to avoid disappointment! Please note that all tickets will need to be purchased before the event through our website and will not be available on the gate.

For more information about this year’s Royal Welsh Show, or to purchase tickets visit; www.rwas.wales / www.cafc.cymru