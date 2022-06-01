The cemetery supervisor at Milford Haven Cemetery has celebrated 40 years of holding his position this week.
Tuesday, May 31 marked the 40th anniversary of Paul Johnson taking the helm at the cemetery as the supervisor, back in 1982.
Still below the age of 60, Johnson – commonly referred to as ‘Tall Paul’ – was a youngster when he joined the cemetery management team in the early 1980s.
Further afield from Milford Haven, he is also a councillor on Haverfordwest Town Council for the Castle Ward.
MORE NEWS
Mayor of Milford Haven, Cllr Kathy Gray, said as Paul reached the milestone: "Well done Paul, you’ve done Milford proud, may you continue for many more years to come. Thanks for everything."
The chairman of the Cemetery Maintenance and Land Acquisition Group, Cllr Colin Sharp, also paid tribute, saying: "What an achievement. Congratulations Paul."
