A FORMER Pembrokeshire town councillor who quit because of rumours that he is the mysterious graffiti artist Banksy has released a video illustrating 'what Banksy looks like'.

Councillor William Gannon said rumours that he was Banksy were undermining Pembroke Dock Town Council, so he stepped down from his role as representative of the Bufferland Ward on May 23.

Mr Gannon has now released YouTube video where he illustrates on a white board what the world-famous undercover graffiti artist supposedly looks like.

Mr Gannon points out a number of features, suggetsing that Banksy wears a baseball cap and has ‘extraordinarily baggy trousers’ that ‘do not cover his bottom’.

William Gannon claims to know what Banksy looks like

He goes on to say Banksy does not wear a shirt and tie, but a T-Shirt with the letter ‘B’ on it.

Banksy, he claims, is 'thought to wear trainers to run away from police', and 'goes about on a skateboard'.

Mr Gannon adds that the pockets of the baggy trousers Banksy carry rolls of stencils, the images adorning walls across the world.

He adds: “We know he paints in places as far apart as London and Bristol at the same time, which leads us to the inescapable conclusion he has extremely long arms.

“If you find somebody with very long arms it is probably Banksy.

“If he is not wearing his ‘I am not Banksy badge’ then you have probably got your man. Keep your eyes peeled. We will find him.”

Mr Gannon has gone to the lengths of creating badges to try dispel the myth that he is the mysterious unidentified graffiti artist.

But there is a serious side to this with a councillor quitting his position over criminal allegations – all of them unfounded.

Mr Gannon stated he is not Bansky, however he said he might have bumped into Banksy in the past having had a 20-year career in graffiti art across the UK.

William Gannon claims he is not Banksy and has made badges to prove so

Town council clerk for Pembroke Dock Sarah Scourfield said the claims did not help the council recruit more members.

“We have six vacancies and we are trying to recruit members of the public to come onto the council and represent their community and wards,” said Ms Scourfield.

"But with things like this going on it will not give members of the community the will to want to come aboard.”