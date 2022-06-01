A Pembrokeshire football campaigner was invited to a Fairtrade Panel event at the House of Commons earlier this month.

The Fair Trade In Football Campaign, founded by Sharron Hardwick of Kilgetty, was invited to be part of a panel in the Jubilee Room at the Palace of Westminster.

The event, organised by Cllr Miriam Rice, The London Co-op Party, was held to celebrate World Fairtrade Day.

After visiting the Fair Trade In Football Campaign website, Miriam made contact, inviting the campaign to share information about their work and how they connect with schools, clubs and communities.

Speakers included Preet Gill MP, Shadow Cabinet Minister for International Development, James Murray MP, the Shadow Financial Secretary to the Treasury and Michael Gidney, CEO Fairtrade Foundation - Fairtrade and the Climate Emergency.

Michael Gidney, CEO Fairtrade Foundation, Sharron Hardwick Fair Trade In Football Campaign Founder and Cllr Miriam Rice, Labour and Co-operative Councillor for Northolt Mandeville in Ealing

The Fair Trade In Football Campaign started in 2009, their first activity being at Haverfordwest County, where a Fairtrade football and hamper was donated to the club.

Since then, they have partnered with many local schools, grassroots football clubs, Pembrokeshire sports organisations, and Stoke City Community Trust, who use Fairtrade footballs in some of their activities.

The main events held in Pembrokeshire are the Fair Trade Cups, hosted by top campaign supporters, Tavernspite CP, where 12 schools play Fairtrade football, representing Fairtrade producer countries.

It is hoped that the MPs, councillors and co-operative members attending will take positive action, using their power to help ensure workers, farmers and their families get a fairer deal through all that Fairtrade Standards guarantee.

Sharron Hardwick from Fair Trade in Football said: "It was an amazing experience walking, with my Fairtrade football, from Paddington Station to Hyde Park, Queens Park, then passing all of the famous sights, including changing of the guards and having Fairtrade cream tea at Westminster House of Commons!

“It was an honour to share about the campaign and spend time with people in positions of power, I hope their involvement will enable, engage and encourage others to use Fairtrade footballs in schools and football clubs and help make steps to ensure Fairtrade standards are set in football production."

A fair trade football in Westminster