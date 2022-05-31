A new series of Lightyear-inspired recipes is set to introduce families to a range of out-of-this-world flavours ahead of the release of new Pixar/Disney movie.

Food fans are heading to the dinner table and beyond with the help of recipe box provider HelloFresh, which has teamed up with Disney and Pixar to transform mealtimes.

In Lightyear, Buzz Lightyear, Sox and the Jr Zap Patrol team, set out on an epic space adventure and to mark its release in cinemas this summer, HelloFresh has created limited-edition recipes that will take you and your family on an epic exploration of delicious flavours.

HelloFresh’s expert recipe developers have been working closely with Disney and Pixar on a collection of recipes, which are available to order now via the app, with deliveries commencing from May 26.

Pixar/Disney Lightyear-inspired recipes

The HelloFresh Lightyear recipies are available for a five-week period, with two new recipes per week. Picture: HelloFresh

Two new recipes, meat and veggie options, will be available each week for five weeks.

The limited-edition “Lightyear” inspired recipes are:

• Spiral Spaghetti in ‘Cosmic’ Creamy Sauce with Roasted Tomatoes and Asparagus Spears

• ‘Rocket Ship’ Chicken and Pepper Korma Skewers with Wedges and Pea Shoot Salad

• Veggie Fajita ‘Supernova’ Tortizzas with Peppers, Yogurt and Corn on the Cob

• Cheesy Chicken in Tomato Sauce and ‘Starchips’ with Garlicky Green Beans

• ‘Starry Galaxy’ Veggie Pasta Bake with Courgette ‘Planets’ and Pea Shoot Salad

• ‘Solar System’ Chipotle Chicken Traybake with ‘Fireball’ Tomatoes and Buttery Rice

• Chicken ‘Meteorite’ Nuggets and Mash with Peas, Sweetcorn and BBQ Dipping Sauce

• ‘Black Hole’ Flautas and Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Refried Beans and Rocket Salad

• Pesto and Roasted Veg ‘Half Moon’ Quesadillas with Cheddar and Baby Leaf Salad

• Rosemary Roast Chicken and Tomato ‘Asteroids’ with Mini Roast Potatoes and Tenderstem Broccoli

What do chefs say about the recipes?





Lightyear will be the first HelloFresh collaboration with Disney and Pixar. Picture: HelloFresh

Mimi Morley, HelloFresh resident chef, said: “We are so excited to launch these recipes to HelloFresh customers.

“This is our first-ever collaboration with Disney and Pixar and we hope families across the UK have as much fun recreating them at home as we did developing them.

“These recipes are great for busy parents and have the added benefit of fun interactive steps that involve the kids.

“At HelloFresh we want mealtimes to be for everyone and this is a perfect way to have fun as a family while teaching the kids some kitchen skills.

“Each one still packs the same nutritional values parents know and love from HelloFresh, but this time with some added Disney and Pixar magic.”

Available for a five-week period, with two new recipes per week, customers are advised to act at the speed of light, as these recipes are guaranteed to be a hit with Disney and Pixar fans and foodies alike.

HelloFresh Lightyear competition

HelloFresh Lightyear recipie customers could win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Florida. Picture: HelloFresh

Customers who sign up for HelloFresh and choose a Lightyear-inspired recipe during the period will also be in with a chance of winning a once-in-a-lifetime trip for a family of four to Florida for the Ultimate Astronaut Training Experience at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Customers can enter by scanning the QR code on the Lightyear-inspired recipe card when it arrives in the HelloFresh box.

For more information on the Lightyear-inspired recipes, visit the HelloFresh website.